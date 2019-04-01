

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Eugene, Ore. establishment Market of Choice, Inc. is recalling approximately 1,094 pounds of pork and poultry pâté products due to presence of known allergens milk and soy, which are not declared on the product label.



The recalled pork and poultry pâté items were produced on various dates prior to March 26, 2019, and were shipped to Market of Choice retail locations in Oregon.



Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Market of Choice reported to the U.S. FDA and the Oregon Department of Agriculture the undeclared allergens. FSIS was notified by the FDA.



The products subject to recall, include, 5-oz. packages containing slices of 'Market of Choice Country Pâté' and sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19;



5-oz. packages containing slices of 'Market of Choice Chicken Pâté with Rosemary & Lemon' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19;



Whole terrine bulk packages containing 'Market of Choice NORTHWEST GAME PATE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19;



Terrine bulk packages containing 'COUNTRY PORK & PISTACHIO PATE MARKET OF CHOICE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19; and



Terrine bulk packages containing 'LEMON CHICKEN & ROSEMARY PATE MARKET OF CHOICE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.



