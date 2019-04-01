

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L, SNN) announced that it has agreed to acquire Leaf Healthcare, Inc, the developer of the Leaf Patient Monitoring System for pressure injury prevention and patient mobility monitoring. The transaction is expected to close in second-quarter 2019.



The Leaf Patient Monitoring System is comprised of a small, lightweight, wearable sensor that wirelessly monitors a patient's position and their mobility whilst in a hospital.



President of Advanced Wound Management, Smith & Nephew, said: 'The Leaf Patient Monitoring System is highly complementary to Smith & Nephew's existing wound portfolio and we are excited by the opportunities of expanding this product within our global portfolio.'



