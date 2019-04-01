

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday to extend gains from the previous session as investors braced for another parliament vote on a series of Brexit options.



Hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal as well as positive manufacturing data from China also supported sentiment.



Official data showed that China's factory activity in March unexpectedly grew for the first time in fourth months.



The Caixin/Markit PMI also showed the manufacturing sector in the world's second biggest economy returning to growth.



Closer home, U.K. manufacturing sector grew at the fastest pace in over a year in March, as stockpiling by businesses hit a record, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The CIPS purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector climbed to a 13-month high of 55.1 from 52.1 in February. Economists had forecast a score of 51.2.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 48 points or 0.65 percent at 7,326 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto jumped 2.6 percent. The company said that its iron ore operations in the Pilbara, Western Australia, are progressively resuming following the passing of Tropical Cyclone Veronica.



easyJet shares slumped 7.7 percent. The low-cost airline expects its first-half performance to be in line with the guidance given in the trading statement on 22nd January 2019.



Sports Direct International added 1.3 percent. The sportswear group said that it has been contacted by a number of other shareholders expressing their support for the appointment of Mike Ashley as Debenhams CEO.



AstraZeneca rallied 2.2 percent. The company said that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the MEK 1/2 inhibitor and potential new medicine selumetinib.



Outsourcing and support services provider Serco Group rose over 1 percent after signing a contract extension to operate and maintain Dubai Metro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX