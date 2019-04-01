

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.'s (ANN.L, ABB) CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer showed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven a glimpse into the factory of the future at Hannover Messe 2019 in Germany. Spiesshofer explained how a production cell would work in the factory of the future, where robots will collaborate with humans.



They were shown how iconic, two-armed YuMi robots together with single-armed YuMi put together wristwatches individually with unparalleled precision, using the revolutionary versatile transport system from ABB's newly formed Robotics & Discrete Automation business.



Spiesshofer said the future of production will be smarter, more flexible and closer to the customer, bringing together electrification, automation, robotics and digitalization to create solutions for tomorrow.



At this year's Hannover Messe, ABB is showing how increasingly smart digital technologies are coming together to transform the way we power, produce, work, live and move.



This followed the inking of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by ABB and Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERIC) for the future of flexible production with advanced automation and wireless communication at Hannover Messe 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX