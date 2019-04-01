

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) said that Brian Tyler, becomes the company's new chief executive officer today, succeeding John Hammergren. Hammergren has served as the company's top executive since 1999.



The company noted that Tyler is a 22-year McKesson veteran who has headed up nearly every major business within the company as well as McKesson's corporate strategy and business development unit. Most recently, Tyler served as COO and president of McKesson. He also joins the company's Board of Directors.



Hammergren will remain Board chair for Change Healthcare and will continue to support Change Healthcare and McKesson as an advisor.



Edward Mueller, previously lead independent director, takes over as independent chair of the company's Board of Directors today and will provide strong leadership continuity for the Board. He has been a member of the company's Board since April 2008 and the lead independent director since 2013.



Mueller served as chairman and chief executive officer of Qwest Communications from August 2007 to April 2011. He has also held the position of chief executive officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Ameritech Corporation, a subsidiary of SBC Communications. Mueller previously served on the boards for The Clorox Company, CenturyLink, Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc. and VeriSign Inc.



