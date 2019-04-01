

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales fell for the fourth consecutive month in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell a calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, same as in January. In December, retail sales declined 0.5 percent.



Sales of non-food without fuel fell 0.5 percent year-on-year and those of food, beverages and tobacco decreased 0.5 percent in February.



Among components, the sales of clothing and footwear fell the most, down 4.2 percent in February.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in February, marking the first decline in four months.



