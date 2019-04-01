

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the first-time presentation of results from a post-hoc analysis of patients with liver or brain metastases from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-189 trial. In the primary analysis of KEYNOTE-189, which included patients regardless of PD-L1 expression status, KEYTRUDA in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival, reducing the risk of death by half compared to chemotherapy alone. The study also showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy alone, the company said.



Merck reported that the findings showed KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 38 percent in patients with liver metastases and by 59 percent in patients with brain metastases compared to chemotherapy alone. KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy also improved progression-free survival, with a reduction in the risk of progression or death by 48 percent in patients with liver metastases and 58 percent in patients with brain metastases compared to chemotherapy alone.



KEYNOTE-189 was conducted in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company, the makers of pemetrexed.



