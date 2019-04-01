

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) announced that its board has nominated three new director candidates for election at AIG's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



The nominees, who will join ten current directors standing for re-election, are: Peter Porrino, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of XL Group Ltd; Amy Schioldager, former Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Beta Strategies at BlackRock; Therese Vaughan, former CEO of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and the Robb Kelley Visiting Distinguished Professor and former Dean of the College of Business and Public Administration at Drake University.



The company noted that current directors Theresa Stone and Ronald Rittenmeyer will not be standing for re-election at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Stone is retiring as she will have reached the general retirement age under AIG's corporate governance guidelines, and Rittenmeyer has advised he will not stand for re-election given his other professional commitments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX