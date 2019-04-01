PetMed Express Is a Dog That Needs Some LoveThe online retail space is dominated by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and that's not going to change any time soon. The key for retail companies is to face the threat and try to mount a defense, but this is not a strategy guaranteed to work.We have seen numerous companies get walloped by the Amazon factor. Just mention or speculate that Amazon is looking into a certain area and there will be Armageddon.Every area is vulnerable. For instance, the multi-billion-dollar U.S. pet pharmacy market is not currently on Amazon's radar, but the fear is obvious.Take the case of PetMed Express Inc.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...