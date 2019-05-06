

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $6.6 million or $0.32 per share, from $10.2 million or $0.50 per share last year.



In Monday pre-market trade, PETS is trading at $18.35, down $3.35 or 15.44 percent.



Net sales for the quarter were $64.6 million, a decrease of 4.1% from $67.3 million in the previous year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share and revenues of $69.06 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX