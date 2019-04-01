

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Arabian Oil Co., better known as Saudi Aramco, has revealed that it is the world's most profitable company.



Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant provided the first official glimpse of its earnings figures ahead of its debut international bond issuance on Monday.



The company has so far been reluctant to divulge its financial results, but it had to reveal them now so as to obtain a credit rating before its launch in the international bond market.



Aramco's planned bond sale follows its announcement on March 27 of the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in petrochemical group Saudi Basic Industries Corp. or SABIC from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in a private transaction for 259.13 billion Saudi riyal, or $69.1 billion.



For the year ended December 31, 2018, Aramco revealed net income of 416.52 billion Saudi riyal, or $111.07 billion. This compared to net income of 284.62 billion riyal in the prior year.



In contrast, Apple Inc. (AAPL), the world's most profitable public company, reported net income of $59.53 billion in 2018. ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), the largest U.S. oil company, made a profit of $20.84 billion in fiscal 2018.



Aramco's revenue for the year was $355.94 billion, compared to ExxonMobil's revenues of $290.21 billion and Apple's revenues of $265.60 billion.



At the end of 2018, Aramco had cash and cash equivalents of $48.84 billion, while its net debt was $27.02 billion.



Aramco said in a statement that it has established a Global Medium Term Note Program and will conduct a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on April 1, 2019.



The company also said that an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes under the program may follow, subject to market conditions.



Rating agencies Fitch Ratings Ltd. and Moody's Investors Service Ltd. have issued a long-term issuer rating on Aramco of A+ and A1 respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX