

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., has become the first Democrat to officially jump into the race for the seat of retiring New Mexico Senator Tom Udall, D-N.M.



In a video announcing his campaign, Luján touted his efforts as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to help the party retake control of the House in the 2018 elections.



'We stood side-by-side as I led the effort to win back the House, so we could lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs, fight for clean air and clean water, restore voting rights and equal rights and build a brighter future for our kids,' Luján says in the video.



He adds, 'But to move forward, we've got to fix the Senate, where Mitch McConnell stands in the way of progress.'



Luján currently serves as Assistant House Speaker, making him the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House.



A report from CNN noted other young Democrats in House leadership may look to run for other offices rather than wait for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., to retire.



