

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended with solid gains on Monday, extending its winning streak to a fifth session, as strong manufacturing data from the U.S. and China and a month-on-month increase in Swiss retail sales lifted sentiment.



Optimism about U.S.-China trade talks helped as well.



The benchmark SMI ended up 60.27 points, or 0.64%, at 9,538.11, after scaling a low of 9,495.64 and a high of 9,554.73 during the day.



Credit Suisse jumped nearly 3%. Julius Baer, LafargeHolcim, Sika and Swatch Group gained 2 to 2.3%.



UBS ended nearly 2% up. The group said it intends to propose an ordinary dividend of 0.70 francs per share to the shareholders for the financial year 2018.



ABB, Adecco, Richemont and Swiss Life Holding also ended with notable gains.



According to the data from the Federal Statistical Office, Switzerland's retail sales fell for the fourth consecutive month in February, declining by a calendar-adjusted 0.2% year-on-year.



Retail sales were down 0.2% in January as well, after declining 0.5% in December.



Sales of non-food without fuel fell 0.5% year-on-year and those of food, beverages and tobacco decreased 0.5% in February.



Among components, the sales of clothing and footwear fell the most, declining 4.2% in February.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.3% in February, marking the first decline in four months.



Meanwhile, manufacturing activity in Switzerland dropped in March. The Swiss PMI fell to 50.3 in March of 2019 from 55.4 in February and well below market expectations of 53.6.



Factory activity growth dropped to the slowest pace in the month, since December 2015.



