

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see February figures for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.8 percent on month and 27.0 percent on year. That follows the 2.5 percent monthly increase and the 28.6 percent yearly decline.



Japan will release March numbers for monetary base; in February, the base was up 4.6 percent on year.



South Korea will provide March figures for consumer prices; in February, inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.4 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



Thailand will see March numbers for consumer and producer prices. In February, inflation was up 0.24 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year and core CPI eased 0.02 percent on month and gained 0.6 percent on year. Producer prices rose 0.3 percent on month and sank 0.8 percent on year.



