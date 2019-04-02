

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 3.8 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 494.202 trillion yen.



That follows the 4.6 percent gain in February.



Banknotes in circulation rose an annual 3.3 percent, while coins in circulation gathered 1.7 and current account balances advanced 4.0 percent 0 including a 3.9 percent jump in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base sank 1.0 percent on year to 503.046 trillion yen - following the 6.5 percent jump in the previous month.



