

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing's 737 MAX jets will remain grounded for weeks after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that the plane maker continues to work on a software fix.



Boeing had said it would submit the fix to the FAA last week, and it had gathered hundreds of industry representatives at its Seattle-area facilities last Wednesday to demonstrate the software changes.



The FAA said Monday that it expects to receive Boeing's final package of its software enhancement over the coming weeks for FAA approval. Time is needed for additional work by Boeing as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 MAX Flight Control System to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues.



Upon receipt, the FAA will subject Boeing's completed submission to a rigorous safety review. The FAA will not approve the software for installation until the agency is satisfied with the submission.



On March 10, a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board. The 737 MAX 8 is Boeing's best-selling aircraft.



