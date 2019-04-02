

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - A Northern California jury ordered Chevron Corp. (CVX) to pay the families of two brothers who died of cancer a combined $21.4 million after concluding the company failed to properly warn the men about the dangers of a toxic solvent they worked with at a company-owned tire factory, according to report.



The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Contra Costa County jury's verdict Friday came after three days of deliberations and four weeks of trial.



The report said the jury concluded that the solvent benzene caused the cancers that killed brothers Gary Eaves and Randy Eaves. The brothers worked at a tire manufacturer in Arkansas owned by Unocal for decades. San Ramon, California-based Chevron purchased Unocal in 2005. Both brothers at times worked as a 'spray booth operator' responsible for spraying the solvent on tires. Gary also hauled tires coated in benzene.



Gary died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015 at age 61. Randy died of leukemia in 2018, also at age 61.



