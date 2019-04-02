

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - AveXis, a Novartis company, said it signed an agreement to purchase an advanced biologics therapy manufacturing campus in Longmont, Colorado, further expanding AveXis' production capacity as it prepares to launch Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) an investigational gene therapy awaiting global regulatory approvals for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy or SMA Type 1 and for future gene therapy treatments in development.



AveXis currently has a fully-operational state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Illinois, is building a facility in North Carolina scheduled to be operational in 2020 and is expanding its product development capacity at its San Diego facility.



The addition of the six-building Longmont campus consists of nearly 700,000 square-feet of space for biologic drug manufacturing, offices, laboratories, warehousing and utilities. Initial start-up activities in Longmont will include preparing the facility for scaling, manufacturing and testing of gene therapies and hiring staff.



'AveXis' success requires not just medical breakthroughs, but innovations in R&D and manufacturing. With the opening of our fourth location in the US, we will create more than 1,000 high-tech biologics manufacturing jobs by the end of 2019,' said Dave Lennon, President.



