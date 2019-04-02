

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) announced it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a further 51% shareholding in BeNEX from Hamburger Hochbahn, the City of Hamburg's municipal public transportation company. The company has agreed to invest up to approximately 54 million euros of which part will be subscribed immediately as additional capital to BeNEX and the remainder will be used to acquire the additional 51% shareholding. As a result of the transaction, INPP's ownership will increase from 49% to 100%.



INPP said the payment to acquire the shareholding will be deferred and is expected to be paid over the period to 2026.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX