

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) said that it has been awarded a new task order by the US Air Force to manage, configure, deploy, sustain, and enhance NexGen IT solutions for US Air Force Civil Engineering (AFCE). The task order has a one-year base period with four option years and a six-month extension of service option, with a total value if all options are exercised of $82 million or about 63 million pounds.



The task order was awarded under the GSA Alliant 2 Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.



The US Air Force supports approximately 170 installations worldwide accounting for over 700 million square feet of facilities, more than 500 miles of runways, and some 10 million acres of land managed by approximately 66,000 civil engineers. Their NexGen IT programme supports the AFCE community in its work to improve efficiency and effectiveness.



As part of this programme, the US Air Force deployed TRIRIGA, an integrated workplace management system owned by IBM, and has begun the process to upgrade all their installations to TRIRIGA by 2023.



The system will provide the reliable, real-time information and analytics needed to prioritize projects, validate funding, and support the entire asset management lifecycle. Serco will perform the majority of the work at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX