

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its March total passengers increased 9% year-over-year to 10.9 million. Ryanair alone recorded 10.5 million customers, rising 5% above prior year level, while Laudamotion carried 0.4 million passengers, for the month. Total load factor was 96%, for the month of March. Ryanair stated that it operated over 59,800 scheduled flights in March.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair reported passenger traffic of 142.1 million, an increase of 9% over prior year. Load factor was 96%, for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX