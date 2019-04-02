

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation rose to a three-month high in February, after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.85 percent increase in January.



The latest inflation was the highest since last November, when the inflation was 4.87 percent.



Prices in the domestic market advanced 6.39 percent annually and, in foreign market, prices rose 2.22 percent in February.



Among components, prices for water supply went up by 7.5 percent, followed by production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning grew 4.88 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent in February.



