

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - PAO NOVATEK, a Russian natural gas producer, announced Tuesday that its unit Novatek Gas&Power Asia has signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement for the supply of LNG with Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) .



The agreement was announced at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas in Shanghai.



The Heads of Agreement envisages concluding a 15-year contract with annual supply of one million tons of LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project as well as other NOVATEK's projects. The LNG will be delivered ex-ship primarily to markets on the Iberian Peninsula.



NOVATEK's First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Lev Feodosyev said, 'The agreement for the sale of LNG would allow us to increase our market presence on the Iberian Peninsula where Russian pipeline gas is not supplied. Expanding our supply geography and diversifying our long-term contract customer base is consistent with the Company's strategy to ramp up LNG production in the Russian Arctic.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX