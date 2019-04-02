

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices rose at a slightly faster pace in February, after easing slightly in February, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index rose 3 percent year-on-year following a 2.9 percent rise in January, which was revised from 3 percent. Economists were looking 3.1 percent price growth.



Producer prices for intermediate goods rose 1.3 percent following a 1.7 percent increase in January. Energy prices climbed 8 percent and those for capital goods grew 1.5 percent.



Durable consumer goods logged a price increase of 1.4 percent and non-durable consumer goods registered a gain of 0.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February following a 0.3 percent increase at the start of the year. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



