

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) announced that Raffaele Jerusalmi has informed the Group of his intention to step down as Group Director of Capital Markets by the end of 2019. Raffaele will continue in his current role until a successor is appointed. He will remain as CEO, Borsa Italiana after stepping down from Capital Markets role. LSEG stated that the Group will undertake a global search for a Director of Capital Markets.



Capital Markets is one of LSEG's core businesses across Capital Formation, Information Services and Post Trade and Risk Management Services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX