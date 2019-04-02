

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Tuesday, with Brexit-related uncertainty keeping investors nervous after British lawmakers once again failed to resolve the chaos around Britain's EU departure.



Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a cabinet meeting today to plan the government's next moves.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 11,675 in opening deals after climbing 1.4 percent the previous day.



In stock-specific action, Thyssenkrupp shed 0.8 percent after the EU competition regulator extended its deadline for a decision on its planned steel joint venture with Tata Steel to June 5 from May 13.



Nordex gained 0.8 percent after it bagged an order to supply and install 35 wind turbines in Australia.



Mass media firm Prosiebensat rallied 1.2 percent after HSBC upgraded its rating on the stock.



