

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Tuesday, following their strongest two-day rally since January.



The underlying mood turned cautious after U.K. lawmakers rejected all the options to replace Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal.



With a hard Brexit becoming nearly inevitable, the PM will hold a cabinet meeting today to plan the government's next moves.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 383.75 in opening deals after rallying 1.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was little changed while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was climbing 0.6 percent on the back of a weaker pound.



Swiss drug maker Novartis dropped 1 percent after a U.S. judge ruled the government had offered evidence of a 'company-wide kickback scheme.



Volvo rallied 1.2 percent after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a buy rating on the stock.



Budget carrier Ryanair Holdings fell over 2 percent after reporting its passenger traffic figures for the month of March.



Airbus dropped half a percent after it entered into an agreement to sell its shares in Alestis Aerospace to Spanish company Aciturri.



Thyssenkrupp edged down slightly after the EU competition regulator extended its deadline for a decision on its planned steel joint venture with Tata Steel to June 5 from May 13.



In economic releases, Eurozone producer prices rose at a slightly faster pace in February, after easing slightly in February, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.



The industrial producer price index rose 3 percent year-on-year following a 2.9 percent rise in January, which was revised from 3 percent. Economists were looking at 3.1 percent price growth.



U.K. construction sector continued to shrink in March, albeit at a slightly slower pace, driven by sustained weakness in commercial work and civil engineering, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The corresponding PMI rose to 49.7 from 49.5 in February, in line with economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX