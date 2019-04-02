

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft (VOSSF.PK) announced that Ulrich Harnacke, who has served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Vossloh AG since 2015, was elected as Chairman of the body by the Supervisory Board.



The Supervisory Board will submit the nomination of Sigrid Evelyn Nikutta to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 22, 2019, for the now vacant position of shareholder representative. Nikutta is scheduled to assume the position of Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, the company said. Nikutta has been Chairwoman of the Management Board and Operations of Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe.



