

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Durable Goods Orders and Redbook Data are the major announcements on Tuesday. The Durable Orders is projected for a decline.



Asian shares closed higher, while European shares shares finished higher.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 5.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 7.75 points.



The U.S. major averages reached new highs late in the Monday session but gave back ground going into the close. The Dow jumped 329.74 points or 1.3 percent to 26,258.42, the Nasdaq soared 99.59 points or 1.3 percent to 7,828.91 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.79 points or 1.2 percent to 2,867.19.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Good Orders for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.8 percent, while it grew 0.4 percent in the prior month.



Redbook Data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week the Store Sales were up 5.3 percent.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares advanced, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending up 0.2 percent at 3,176.82. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.21 percent at 29,624.67.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note after hitting a one-month high in initial trade. The Nikkei average ended marginally lower at 21,505.31 after two days of gains. The broader Topix index shed 0.25 percent to end at 1,611.69.



Australian markets ended with modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 25.40 points or 0.41 percent to 6,242.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 28.10 points or 0.45 percent at 6,327.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 23.19 points or 0.44 percent, the German DAX is gaining 70.72 points or 0.59 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 70.26 oints or 0.96 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 9.27 points or 0.10 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.35 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX