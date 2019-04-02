

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced Tuesday the appointment of Charles Wagner as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 10, 2019.



Wagner succeeds Paul Silva, who took over as interim CFO in late January after the previous interim CFO Ian Smith was fired due to personal behavior that violated the company's Code of Conduct. Silva will continue in his role as Corporate Controller.



Wagner will report directly to the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Leiden, and oversee the finance, internal audit, investor relations, and global security and facilities functions.



Wagner joins Vertex with deep corporate finance and health care experience, including more than a decade in public and private company CFO roles.



Wagner joins Vertex from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., a Carlyle Group portfolio company, where he served as CFO and EVP, Finance. Prior to this, Wagner served as CFO for publicly-traded Bruker Corp., Progress Software Corp. and Millipore Corp.



In addition to his corporate finance roles, Wagner also served as an advisor at Bain & Co. and Coopers & Lybrand.



