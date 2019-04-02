

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Tuesday reported an increase in system traffic as well as capacity for the month of March 2019, while load factor edged down.



The airline said that its total system traffic for the month of March 2019 was 19.94 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 5.3 percent from 18.95 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly total system capacity was 22.99 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 5.4 percent from 21.80 billion ASMs in the prior-year period.



However, total system load factor for the month was 86.7 percent, edging down 0.2 percentage points from 86.9 percent in the same period last year.



The company said it carried a record 17.6 million customers in the month of March and a first quarter record 45 million passengers across its broad global network in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX