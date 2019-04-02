

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market, the grocery store chain owned by Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), will slash prices on hundreds of items starting Wednesday, April 3, offering new lower prices on fresh produce for all customers.



The company is also expanding benefits to Amazon Prime members, with more exclusive weekly deals on popular products across departments.



This is the third round of price cuts to be announced following the acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon in August 2017. Customers have seen previous price reductions, ranging from Whole Trade organic bananas and Chobani yogurt, to 365 Everyday Value Cage-Free Large Eggs.



'Whole Foods Market continues to maintain the high quality standards that we've championed for nearly 40 years and, with Amazon, we will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments,' said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO.



The new price cuts by Whole Foods will focus on peak-of-season produce, including greens, tomatoes, and tropical fruits. The grocery chain noted that prices will be reduced by an average of 20 percent on select items throughout the store.



Over the next few months, customers can expect more than 300 Prime member deals on some of the season's most popular items, the company noted.



In addition to new lower prices for all shoppers, Whole Foods is doubling the number of exclusive weekly deals for Prime Members and offering deeper discounts. Prime members can also get an additional 10 percent off on hundreds of sale items throughout the store.



Whole Foods noted that starting Wednesday through the end of April, customers who try Prime can get $10 off their $20 purchase in-store at Whole Foods when they try Prime online. New members can try Prime free for 30 days.



Following the acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon, the companies have launched benefits such as exclusive Prime member savings, two-hour delivery on Whole Foods groceries through Prime Now in more than 60 metros, grocery pickup for Prime members within thirty minutes at select Whole Foods locations, and shopping using Alexa for Prime members.



