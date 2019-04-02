

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK,AMKBF.PK) said that its General Meeting adopted the Board's proposal of completing the demerger of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S as described in the demerger plan of 4 March 2019 by transfer of the drilling activities to a new company, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S which will be established as part of the demerger.



Subject to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S' final approval, the shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S after the registration of the completion of the demerger, with the first trading day expected on 4 April 2019.



The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.



The audited annual report was submitted and adopted.



The General Meeting adopted the Board's proposal to elect PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor for The Drilling Company of 1972.



The General Meeting adopted the Board's proposal to approve the remuneration policy for The Drilling Company of 1972, including guidelines for incentive pay.



The General Meeting authorised the Board to allow the company to acquire own shares to the extent that the nominal value of the Company's total holding of own shares at no time exceeds 15% of the Company's share capital. The purchase price must not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on the date of the purchase.



The General Meeting adopted the Board's proposal of authorisation to the Board of Directors to declare extraordinary dividend until the first annual general meeting in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX