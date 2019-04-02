

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. reported March 2019 sales of 19,599, an increase of 36.9 percent over March 2018. This is the single-best sales month since March 2004, as well as being the best March since 2004 as well. The brand's dynamic lineup of crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) led the way for the month with March 2019 sales up over 60 percent compared to March 2018.



Through the first quarter of 2019, calendar year sales are 42,067, an increase of 17.6 percent over the same period in 2018, and the best first quarter of the year since 2004.



crossover utility vehicle lineup posted combined sales of 16,716 vehicles sold in March, up 60.1 percent over March 2018.



