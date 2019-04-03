

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slightly lower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 52.0.



That's down from 52.3 in February, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, increased demand encouraged further job creation, but business confidence sank to an 18-month low.



Also, the composite index fell to a 30-month low reading of 50.4 in March, down from 50.7 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX