

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) Chief Executive Brian Duperreault's pay was cut in half from a year earlier when his compensation package included a $12 million sign-on bonus.



In his first full year as CEO, Duperreault earned $20.85 million, compared with $43.09 million in 2017, according to the company's filing.



At its annual meeting in 2018, only 62 percent of shareholder votes backed the pay.



Duperreault was paid a salary of $1.6 million, up from the $1.02 million he was paid for his 7 and half months of service in 2017. He had long-term-incentive stock awards valued at $11.76 million, up from $11.16 million a year ago. He earned about $3 million of the $3.2 million available to him in a short-term incentive award, due to the company's stock falling roughly 34% in 2018.



Duperreault's 2017 pay included two awards totaling about $28.2 million, including the $12 million sign-on bonus, to lure him from Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based property-casualty insurer and reinsurer that he founded in 2013.



Duperreault took over AIG - the same firm where he started his career - in May 2017.



