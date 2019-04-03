

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said that it would require its extended, non-employee workforce in the United States receive comprehensive health care coverage, a $15 minimum wage, and 12 weeks of parental leave.



Google's new rules will require contractors, who are usually employed by third-party companies, to also get 12 weeks of paid parental leave and a tuition reimbursement each year for classes.Contract workforces are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees working for tech giants.



The wage requirements will go into effect at the end of the year, Google said, and the health care requirements will start before 2022.



The Tech Workers Coalition criticized that timeline. 'The $15 minimum wage requirement doesn't come into effect til 2020 and health benefits not til 2022. Changes announced today apply to no one working right now-but workers can't wait years to pay rent, see doctors and care for their families,' the organization tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX