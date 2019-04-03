

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group Plc. (ITE.L), in its trading update ahead of its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2019, said that its performance in the period was in line with management expectations.



Revenues for the period rose 42% to 107 million pounds. This is due to the addition of acquired events - seven former Ascential events and Mining Indaba - as well as strong organic performance from core events, including Africa Oil Week and YugAgro.



On a like-for-like basis, revenues for the six month period were 6% higher than the comparative period. Excluding Acetech Delhi - where we have temporary venue capacity constraints as previously signalled - like-for-like revenue growth is 8%. The five largest shows in the period which have had TAG investment collectively delivered double-digit revenue growth.



The company said, 'The Board is pleased with the Group's performance to date, and remains positive in achieving full year expectations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX