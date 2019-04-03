

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) announced Wednesday two measures related to its patents and technical knowledge to further promote the widespread use of electrified vehicles. The company said it will grant royalty-free licenses on nearly 24,000 patents it holds, including some pending applications, for vehicle electrification-related technologies.



Toyota will offer approximately 23,740 patents awarded over more than 20 years of electrified vehicle technology development. The grant period will start immediately and last through the end of 2030. Contracts for the grants may be issued by contacting Toyota and discussing specific licensing terms and conditions.



The company noted that the royalty-free patents are advanced technologies found in electrified vehicles, particularly those used in hybrid electric vehicles or HEV that have helped Toyota realize enhanced performance, reduced size, and cost reductions.



Further, the company will provide fee-based technical support to other manufacturers developing and selling electrified vehicles when they use Toyota's motors, batteries, PCUs, control ECUs, and other vehicle electrification system technologies as part of their powertrain systems.



With these, Toyota aims to help further promote the widespread use of electrified vehicles, and in so doing, help governments, automakers, and society at large accomplish goals related to climate change.



