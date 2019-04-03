

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales grew for a second consecutive month and at a faster-than-expected pace in February, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in February, surpassing economists' expectations for 0.10 percent growth.



January's monthly growth of 1.3 percent was revised down to 0.9 percent.



Sales of non-food products increased 0.9 percent and those of food, drinks and tobacco edged up 0.1 percent. Automotive fuel sales decreased 0.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose 2.8 percent after a 2.20 percent increase in January. Economists had expected 1.50 percent growth.



