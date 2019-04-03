

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) and Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA) announced that they have entered into a significant content distribution agreement.



As per terms of the deal, Viacom's portfolio of leading brands - including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount and more - will play a key role in T-Mobile's delivery of compelling new mobile video services to consumers later this year.



The deal enables the Un-carrier to bring together live linear feeds of Viacom channels as well as a broad range of on-demand content to serve T-Mobile's nearly 80 million customers.



