

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation rose marginally in March, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 19.71 percent year-on-year in March, following a 19.67 percent rise in February. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 16.63 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 29.77 percent annually in March and those of miscellaneous goods and services rose by 27.94 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.03 percent in March, after 0.16 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected the monthly inflation to rise 1.0 percent.



Another data from Turkish Statistical Institute showed that, producer prices grew slightly by 29.64 percent annually in March, following a 29.59 percent rise in February. Economists had expected the inflation rate to ease to 29.15 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices went up by 1.58 percent, after a 0.09 percent rise in February. The expected increase was 1.15 percent.



