

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) reported Thursday that it has made good progress in the fourth quarter and remain on track to deliver strong growth in adjusted profit before tax for the year in line with expectations.



The fourth-quarter like-for-like revenue growth was 8 percent, with total EMEA growth of 10 percent, Americas of 6 percent and Asia Pacific of 3 percent.



Like-for-like revenue growth in the year was 8%, with total EMEA growth of 9 percent, Americas of 9 percent and Asia Pacific of 6 percent.



Digital like-for-like revenue growth was 9% in Q4 and 9% for the full year.



The company said it continues to outperform underlying market growth. The company continues to expect stable gross margin in base business in the year.



