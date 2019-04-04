

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) announced it has signed an exclusive UK and Ireland licensing agreement with Amobee, a global digital advertising technology company, for end-to-end programmatic buying and selling of premium video inventory on the ITV Hub. ITV plc said the deal will enable it to launch a new, fully programmatic, premium advanced advertising platform, uniquely built using Amobee's advertising technology which allows advertisers complete control over the purchasing of their campaigns across ITV's premium VOD service, the ITV Hub.



Carolyn McCall, CEO, ITV said: 'This agreement accelerates the strategic development of our VOD advertising capabilities and provides a technology platform that will enable ITV to create an industry standard for VOD to match the established system for linear advertising.'



