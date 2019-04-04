

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) announced, for the first quarter of 2019, the company expects to report revenue of approximately $2.76 billion and adjusted operating income of approximately $65 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.



Office Depot said the primary driver of the anticipated first-quarter results was lower than expected operating performance at the CompuCom division. The company's CompuCom division is expecting to report an operating loss of approximately $15 million in the first quarter of 2019.



The company said its Business Solutions Division is expecting to report operating income of approximately $46 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Retail division is expecting to report operating income of approximately $66 million, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX