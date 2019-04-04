

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.24 billion, or $6.37 per share. This compares with $0.91 billion, or $4.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $358.0 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.80 billion from $1.76 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $358.0 Mln. vs. $376.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX