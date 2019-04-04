

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ and STZ.B) said it expects earning per share to be $8.47 - $8.77 for fiscal year 2020, and annual earning per share of $8.50 - $8.80 on a comparable basis, excluding Canopy equity losses and related activities. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.44 per share for fiscal year 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Additionally, the company continues to evaluate the future potential equity earnings impact from the Canopy equity method investment and related activities and, as such, these items have been excluded from the guidance assumptions noted above. The earnings per share guidance also does not assume future changes in the fair value of the company's investments in Canopy's warrants and convertible debt securities.



In Beer, net sales and operating income growth are expected to be 7% - 9%.



In Wine and Spirits, net sales decline 25% - 30% and operating income are expected to decline 30% - 35%.



The wine and spirits guidance includes the estimated impact from the wine and spirits transaction to sell a portion of the business to E. & J. Gallo Winery for $1.7 billion, subject to closing adjustments , but excludes any expected gain or loss. Proceeds from the Transaction are expected to be used primarily for the repayment of debt. This is expected to have an approximate $40 million favorable impact on fiscal 2020 interest expense. The Transaction is expected to close at the end of first quarter fiscal 2020.



On April 3, 2019, Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.68 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on May 24, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2019. This represents an increase of 1%.



