

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Jobless Claims for the week is the main highlight on Thursday.



When we analyze the initial trading on U.S. Futures Index, it clearly suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 17.50 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 46.86 points or 0.6 percent to 7,895.55, the Dow rose 39.00 points or 0.2 percent to 26,218.13 and the S&P 500 edged up 6.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,873.40.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 216K, up from 211K in the prior week. In the prior week, the new claims were down 5K.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver welcoming remarks at the Community Bankers Conference in New York at 9.00 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the change was down 36 bcf.



Three year and Ten year Treasury Note will be issued at 11.00 am ET. The 30 year Bond announcement will be at 11.00 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will deliver a speech about monetary policy outlook at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, in Philadelphia, PA, with audience Q&A 1.00 pm ET.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will deliver the keynote speech at Ohio Banker's Day in Columbus, Ohio, followed by audience Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up 3.956 trillion.



Fed Money Supply for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change in the previous week was a deficit of $11.2 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares ended at over one-year high. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 30.28 points or 0.94 percent to 3,246.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.17 percent at 29,936.32. Japanese shares fluctuated before finishing marginally higher. The Nikkei average ended up 11.74 points at 21,724.95 points. The broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent lower at 1,620.05, giving up earlier gains. Australian markets fell sharply to snap a seven-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 52.20 points or 0.83 percent to 6,232.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 48.30 points or 0.76 percent at 6,320.40.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 13.96 points or 0.26 percent, the German DAX is up 18.17 points or 0.15 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 34.34 points or 0.46 percent. The Swiss Market Index is dropping 13.14 points or 0.14 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.08 percent.



