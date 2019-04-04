

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. Sales for the first-quarter declined 1.6 percent to 590,249 vehicles from 599,581 vehicles in the same quarter last year.



Car sales for the quarter dropped 23.7 percent year-over-year to 98,265 units from 128,794 units, while truck sales increased 4.1 percent to 278,898 units and SUVs sales rose 5.0 percent to 213,086 units as compared to a year earlier.



Ford sold more than 50,000 vans in the quarter, with the all-new Transit Connect up 34.7 percent. Expedition sales were up 61.9 percent, with 21,773 Expeditions sold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX