

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.7 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 271,232 yen.



That missed expectations for a gain of 1.9 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in January.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 526,271 yen, up an annual 0.1 percent.



Individually, spending was up for food, housing, furniture, clothing, communication and recreation - while it was down for fuel and education.



